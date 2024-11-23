Vietnam Private Medicine Boom

Mushrooming private medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, southernVietnam, are causing great concern to the health authorities, reports Vietnam News. A recent survey by the city's health service management of 4,900 private health facilities found that 1,538 (30%) had violated regulations relating to medical treatment and the administration of medicines. Also, 665 doctors did not have an operating license.
The city has an estimated 4,000 private doctors' rooms. Many were found to be selling drugs to patients in examination rooms, and performing operations beyond their capabilities.
The city also has 1,600 private drugstores, not counting traditional medicine shops. Medicines for the treatment of common ailments and more serious diseases are widely available, leading to the widespread administration of medicines without prescription and without a doctor's advice. A survey of nearly 800 private drug stores revealed that around 40% of pharmacies had sold poor-quality, out-of-date or banned medicines, says the report.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze