Vietnam Private Medicine Boom

Mushrooming private medical facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, southernVietnam, are causing great concern to the health authorities, reports Vietnam News. A recent survey by the city's health service management of 4,900 private health facilities found that 1,538 (30%) had violated regulations relating to medical treatment and the administration of medicines. Also, 665 doctors did not have an operating license.

The city has an estimated 4,000 private doctors' rooms. Many were found to be selling drugs to patients in examination rooms, and performing operations beyond their capabilities.

The city also has 1,600 private drugstores, not counting traditional medicine shops. Medicines for the treatment of common ailments and more serious diseases are widely available, leading to the widespread administration of medicines without prescription and without a doctor's advice. A survey of nearly 800 private drug stores revealed that around 40% of pharmacies had sold poor-quality, out-of-date or banned medicines, says the report.