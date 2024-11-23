Vietnamese Drug Production Up

Production of pharmaceuticals and health products manufacturingenterprises in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam increased substantially in first-half 1997 compared to the like, year-earlier period, reports the Vietnam News. This is said to be due to higher demand in local markets.

However, it is also reported that the Ho Chi Minh City customs authorities seized larger quantities of smuggled pharmaceuticals in the period. Many of the drugs seized were of poor quality, and they are said to represent only a small proportion of all medicines smuggled into the city.