Vigabatrin NDA Filed In The USA

Marion Merrell Dow has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Sabril (vigabatrin), which is proposed as an add-on therapy for treating patients with complex partial seizures that have not been successfully controlled with other anticonvulsant medications. The drug is already on the market in 40 other countries.
Traditionally a lean area for new medications, epilepsy has seen an explosion in new products in recent months, with several coming to market. There has been a long-established need for new agents with equal or improved efficacy to older drugs but with fewer side effects. An estimated 30% of people with epilepsy do not have complete control of symptoms with existing drugs.
Recently, MMD and Sandoz Pharmaceuticals announced their intention to copromote the drug in the USA, a deal extending for six years from the launch of the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze