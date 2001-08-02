Vion begins Ph I triapine/gemcitabine trials

Vion Pharmaceuticals has begun enrollment in a Phase I clinical trial todetermine the safety and maximum tolerated dose of Triapine, a ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor, when used in combination with Eli Lilly's anticancer agent Gemzar (gemcitabine) as a treatment for advanced and metastatic cancers.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated that Triapine enhances the activity of nucleoside analogs, such as gemcitabine, by inhibiting DNA replication, slowing/stopping cancer cell division, and disrupting repair of DNA damage caused by these anticancer agents.