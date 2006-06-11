ViroPro establishes Theravax division

Canada's ViroPro, a specialist in the technology transfer required for the production of therapeutic proteins, has announced the creation of a new business unit named Theravax. The new group, which will be a wholly-owned Viropro subsidiary, will focus on the development of therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of patients suffering from cancer or chronic infections.

Viropro went on to say that the first product to be developed by the new enterprise would be an HIV vaccine which, according to the results of a previous Phase II clinical study, may allow a significant number of infected patients to delay the start of antiviral therapy. Further clinical assessment is scheduled to take place in 2007, with the company aiming to launch the product in 2010.

Novel vaccine development approach