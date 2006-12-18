Vivus' EvaMist NDA accepted by US FDA

US drugmaker Vivus says that its New Drug Application for EvaMist, its novel, once-a-day, proprietary, first-in-class, transdermal estradiol spray, was accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration as a new treatment for vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.
The firm announced positive results from a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of EvaMist earlier this year, showing a statistically-significant reduction in the number and severity of moderate and severe hot flashes for all three doses tested.
Vivus said that EvaMist is a small, hand-held, simple-to-use spray designed to provide an easy and convenient means to deliver a preset dose of estradiol via the skin. According to the firm, the treatment is fast-drying, non-irritating and invisible after application. Studies have shown that, once administered, EvaMist's formulation is not affected by washing and does not transfer to other people, Vivus noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze