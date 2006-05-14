Vivus' Onexa performs well in obesity study

US drugmaker Vivus has announced positive results from trials of its drug Qnexa (phentermine and topiramate), used in the treatment of obesity.

In the study, which was conducted at Duke University Medical Center in the USA, 50% of obese patients in the Onexa cohort experienced a 10% or more total body weight loss during the six month study period.

In addition, mean weight loss in the drug-treated group was 25.1lbs, compared with the 4.8lbs average loss recorded in the placebo group. The firm also said that the benefits which the drug produced had not plateaued by the end of the program.