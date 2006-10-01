VPPJS is sole producer of Alsem in Vietnam

The Vinh Phuc Pharmaceutical Joint Stock company has become the county's sole producer and distributor of the anticancer agent Aslem, the Vietnamese News Agency reports. The agent is designed as an immunostimulatory adjuvant to cancer therapy.

The drug, which was originally developed by researchers at the Hanoi Pharmaceutical University, has demonstrated efficacy in a clinical trial program that enrolled more than 100 patients at a hospital in the capital. The VNA added that the firm's production facilities have met with the World Health Organization's Good Manufacturing Practice standards.