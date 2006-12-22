Waiting period expires in Merck & Co's Sirna buy

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust waiting period in relation to its $1.1 billion acquisition of fellow US firm Sirna Therapeutics (Marketletter November 6, 2006) has expired. Merck added that the deal will broaden its involvement in the emerging field of RNA interference-based therapeutics, making particular reference to Sirna's development of treatments for conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, hepatitis C infection and asthma.
The merger, which is expected to close in late December or early January, is still subject to customary conditions including approval by holders of Sirna's common stock.
$100M expansion of vaccine plant
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze