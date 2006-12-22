Waiting period expires in Merck & Co's Sirna buy

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust waiting period in relation to its $1.1 billion acquisition of fellow US firm Sirna Therapeutics (Marketletter November 6, 2006) has expired. Merck added that the deal will broaden its involvement in the emerging field of RNA interference-based therapeutics, making particular reference to Sirna's development of treatments for conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, hepatitis C infection and asthma.

The merger, which is expected to close in late December or early January, is still subject to customary conditions including approval by holders of Sirna's common stock.

$100M expansion of vaccine plant