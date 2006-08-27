Warner Chilcott's 2nd-qtr losses fall 34.8%

Warner Chilcott, a USA-based drugmaker focused on the areas of women's health care and dermatology, says that its losses for the second quarter 2006 fell 34.8% to 27.5 million. The firm explained that this reduction was largely due to a 64% growth in revenues, which reached $73.0 million for the reporting period.

Warner said that its acquisition of Dovonex (calcipotriol), an ointment for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris which contributed $34.4 million, from fellow US firm Bristol-Myers Squibb had been a key driver of its sales growth. The company added that turnover from the oral contraceptive Loestrin (norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol) and the combination psoriasis treatment Taclonex (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate) was $20.9 million.

Sales of the firm's hormone therapy range grew 20.5% to $6.0 million, with the $4.9 million contribution from its Estrace (estradtiol vaginal cream) product leading the expansion.