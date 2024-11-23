Warner-Lambert To Set Up JV In Turkey

Turkey's Eczacibasi Medicine Group and Warner-Lambert of the USA, havesigned an agreement for the establishment in Turkey of a joint venture for the production of pharmaceuticals, according to the EBA Newsletter. The two companies have a history of cooperation in the drug area dating back to 1952.
Under the agreement, some of W-L's leading over-the-counter and prescription medicines will be produced at Eczacibasi's production plant at Luleburgaz in north-western Turkey. Eczacibasi aims to increase its annual sales volume to $20 million a year within the next three years following its deal with W-L.
Ambitions In India Meantime, W-L's Parke-Davis (India) Ltd unit expects to double its turnover - now 176 million rupees ($4.9 million) - over three years through acquisitions, including a major antibiotic brand within the next six months. The plan also includes launching brands owned by its parent, W-L.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze