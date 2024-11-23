Wellcome Stops Campath-1H Development

Wellcome has announced that it has decided to discontinue studies of Campath-1H, a monoclonal antibody it licenses from British Technology Group, which it was developing as a treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (and associated lymphocytic leukemias) and advanced rheumatoid arthritis.
"Data from Phase II efficacy studies has shown that the antibody has only a low or moderate activity in these conditions," said the company in a statement. Campath-1H targeted a receptor on certain populations of T cells called CDw52.
The company believes that the minimal efficacy means that the product is not likely to have adequate commercial potential. This will surely be a disappointment for Wellcome, considering the fact that several analysts had predicted blockbuster status for the drug if it successfully navigated clinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze