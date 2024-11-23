Wellcome Stops Campath-1H Development

Wellcome has announced that it has decided to discontinue studies of Campath-1H, a monoclonal antibody it licenses from British Technology Group, which it was developing as a treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (and associated lymphocytic leukemias) and advanced rheumatoid arthritis.

"Data from Phase II efficacy studies has shown that the antibody has only a low or moderate activity in these conditions," said the company in a statement. Campath-1H targeted a receptor on certain populations of T cells called CDw52.

The company believes that the minimal efficacy means that the product is not likely to have adequate commercial potential. This will surely be a disappointment for Wellcome, considering the fact that several analysts had predicted blockbuster status for the drug if it successfully navigated clinical development.