WFPMM Latin America Meeting

The Word Federation of Proprietary Medicine manufacturers holds its first Latin American Regional Meeting, in conjunction with other WFPMM meetings, at the Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires on march 14-16.
Speakers will include World Health Organization assistant director general Fernando Antezana, WFPMM chairman Peter Glynn-Jones and Adrian Cruz, president of SmithKline Beecham/Sterling for Latin America. The over-the-counter medicines market in Latin America will be reviewed, together with specific presentations and discussions on Venezuela, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
The organizing meeting will also take place of the new latin America OTC Association, which is to be coordinated through the Argentine industry association CAPEMVeL, and will be a member of the WFPMM.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
