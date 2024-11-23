Saturday 23 November 2024

...While Drug Importers Forecast High Growth

1 September 1996

German drug import companies are forecasting high growth this year, though an arbitration committee in the capital, Bonn, has still to decide whether pharmacies are obliged to supply re-imports of German drugs which are 10%-35% cheaper in neighboring countries.

Andreas Mohringer, executive director of one of Germany's leading importers Eurim Pharma, who also runs a pharmacy business in the Ruhr, says there are opportunities in re-imports for pharmacies and patients, as well as import companies, and an opportunity to reduce German drug costs. Mr Mohringer has just returned from a visit to the UK where, he said, he could buy a German-made cough medicine more cheaply than he has to pay to stock it in his pharmacy.

Eurim reported sales of 54 million Deutschemarks ($36.3 million) in 1995, selling 600 products and rapid diagnostic tests, and expects 1996 sales to rise to 60 million marks. 90% of the product range consists of re-imported items which are "Germanized" at the company's base, with new patient package inserts and logos, and product retesting.

