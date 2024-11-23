...While Paluther Gains Backing Of WHO

In the meantime, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's new antimalarial drug Paluther (artemether) has been included in the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Drugs for the treatment of severe malaria. WHO essential drug lists have been established to act as buying guides for developing countries, and products included on the list are often provided for in local drug budgets.

R-PR notes that malaria sufferers in around 100 countries, especially in Africa and Asia, might now have easier access to Paluther, which is already launched in 20 countries where the disease is endemic.