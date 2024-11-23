Saturday 23 November 2024

White House "Will Win Medicaid Battle"

8 January 1996

With 1996 an election year, US public sector health care reform in 1995 did not have to be perfect, according to Eric Weissenstein, Washington bureau chief for Modern Healthcare, speaking at the health Industry Group Purchasing Association's legislative seminar (see also pages 16-17). Further changes could have been made after the coming election, he told those attending the meeting.

Given the current scenario and President Clinton's stance on medicare reform, the president's election platform will tell seniors that he saved Medicare for them and assure the middle-class sandwich generation that they will not become impoverished paying for nursing home care for their parents, Mr Weissenstein predicted.

The differences between the President and the Republican Congress on medicare reform are not that great, with the biggest difference being how to treat beneficiaries, he said. The $11 per month difference in the monthly Medicare payment by the end of the period under discussion should be something that can be easily resolved, as can most other issues. There can be no compromise when it comes to Medicaid, he added, since either there are federal entitlements or there are not. And he predicted that the White House will win on this issue.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze