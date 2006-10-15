WHO and Sanofi-Aventis extend tropical disease program

The World Health Organization and French drug major Sanofi-Aventis say they are to expand their program which addresses neglected tropical diseases. The expansion is based on Sanofi-Aventis's renewed commitment to donate medicines and financial support worth around $25.0 million to the scheme over the next five years.
The WHO explained that expansion builds on its preexisting accord with Aventis (now Sanofi-Aventis) to combat sleeping sickness that has been in operation since 2001 and has saved an estimated 110,000 lives worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, the firm will provide $5.0 million to combat sleeping sickness and an additional $20.0 million to address other neglected tropical ailments, including leishmaniasis, Buruli ulcer and Chagas disease.
