Who Are The "Top Managers"?

Two pharmaceutical executives, Sir Richard Sykes of Glaxo Wellcome andRay Gilmartin of Merck & Co, are featured in a list of 25 "Top Managers in 1996" compiled by Business Week magazine of the USA.

Mr Gilmartin featured as a result of his efforts to boost morale, instill a spirit of team work and make pharmaceutical research a key focus at Merck & Co, said the magazine. In 1996, expected net income for the firm is $3.9 billion.

Sir Richard was chosen for his "bold strokes" in acquiring Wellcome at a time when Glaxo's future was shadowed by its blockbuster antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine) facing patent expiry.