WHOLESALE BUSINESS STAYS CORE AT ANZAG

The major German drug wholesale group Andreae-Noris Zahn AG has said that its wholesale operation and the pharmacy distribution network remain the core of its business. However, Anzag chairman, Peter Haac, has told the company's annual general meeting that changes are expected because of the effects of the government's health care reforms so alternative distribution routes might have to be found.

Mr Haac added that while pharmacists had an 84% share of the market in Germany, they have a 50% participation in the UK and only 35% in the USA.

He said the positive drug list that had been announced could halve the volume of reimbursable drugs and this lost volume could not be replaced through the growing self-medication market, given that 20% of this market was already being supplied direct from the manufacturers.