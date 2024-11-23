Will New Wave Of Antibiotics Fight Resistance?

Results from the first seven months of the Sentry AntimicrobialSurveillance study have highlighted alarming upward trends in antibiotic resistance, according to data presented at the 37th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

Researchers from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and the Eijkman-Winkler Institute for Microbiology Infection and Inflammation at University Hospital in the Netherlands, sponsored by a grant from Bristol-Myers Squibb, designed the study which involved 68 medical centers in the USA, Canada, South America and Europe.

Almost 70 antibiotics were tested, including newer drugs such as Bayer's ciprofloxacin, Merck & Co's imipenem and Kyorin Pharmaceutical's gatifloxacin. So far 25,000 strains have been screened. Data showed: