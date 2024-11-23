World Bank Health Loan For Bulgaria

Bulgaria has been granted a $26 million loan by the World Bank for its health sector restructuring program, which will cost $47.1 million in all. The government is investing $7.8 million in the improvements.
The World Bank project is in four parts, the first to improve health service management, the second to improve primary health care in 75 municipal health services ($14.6 million) and the other two for the development of a well-organized national system of emergency medical aid, together with improvements to the blood transfusion and collection service.
Other Eastern European News - Small pharmacies and other outlets selling drugs in the Czech Republic recorded massive growth in sales revenue this February over February 1995, reports the CTK news agency's Business News.
