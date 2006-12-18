World Diabetes Congress hosts exciting data on Acomplia, Galvus and Janumet

The International Diabetes Federation's 19th World Diabetes Congress took place in Cape Town, South Africa, last week. The five-day meeting attracted clinicians and researchers from around the globe who came to hear and discuss the latest advances in the field.
At the meeting, there was much investor interest in the SERENADE study, which showed that Sanofi-Aventis' obesity drug, Acomplia (rimonabant), produced significant improvements in blood glucose control and weight, as well as other risk factors such as high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, in patients with type 2 diabetes not currently on antidiabetics. Treatment-naive patients on 20mg of rimonabant per day for six months significantly lowered their HbA1c levels 0.8% from a baseline of 7.9 versus a 0.3% drop in the placebo group (p=0.002).
Broad action bolsters claim for reimbursement
