World Drug Prices Up 10% In January-June 1995

Sales of pharmaceutical products through retail outlets in the world's 10 leading markets increased 10% to reach a total value of $69.11 billion in the six months from January to June 1995, compared with the like, year-earlier period, according to the latest figures published last week by IMS International.

North American sales grew 11% during the period to a total of $28.78 billion; this category consisted of 11% growth for the US market to a value of just over $27 billion, and growth of 6% for the Canadian market, which reached $1.74 billion. The Japanese market also reported sales up 11% in the six months, to reach a total of $13.49 billion, while for Europe's top seven markets, an average sales increase of 8% was reported, to $26.83 billion.

Spain Sees Biggest Single Market Growth The biggest rise by individual country during the period was reported for Spain, where retail pharmacy sales advanced 13% to $2.36 billion, followed by germany and the UK, both rising 9% to $8.28 billion and just over $3 billion, respectively. Next among the European markets were France and the Netherlands, both showing growth of 7% to reach $7.28 billion and just over $1 billion respectively. The Belgian market advanced 6% during the period to $980 million, and Italy reported a 3% increase, to $3.81 billion.