World Drug Sales Rise 9% In January 1996

Retail sales of prescription drug products in the world's 10 leading markets totaled $11.68 billion in January 1996, a rise of 9% on January 1995's result, reports IMS International. This good growth came despite a 7% decline in sales in Japan (excluding the hospital sector), which were down $1.65 billion during the month.

Most other leading markets reported good growth, with US sales advancing 14% to $4.72 billion. The biggest increases were reported for Italy and Belgium, both up 17% to $739 million and $177 million respectively, while Germany and the UK both grew 14% to $1.51 billion and $546 million respectively. Sales in Spain were up 12% to $451 million, while turnover in the Netherlands advanced 9% to $178 million and the French market increased 6% to $1.38 billion.

The only market decline other than Japan was reported for Canada, which dropped 7% to $309 million to give a total January sales increase for the North American market of 12% at $5.03 billion.