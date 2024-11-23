World Drug Sales Up 7% In January-February

Retail sales of prescription drug products in the world's 10 leading markets reached $22.85 billion during January and February 1996, a rise of 7% over the like, year-earlier period, reports IMS International.

The biggest rises were for Europe's seven leading markets, together up 13% to $9.72 billion, with Belgium up 16% to $352 billion, Italy up 15% to $1.47 billion, Germany and the UK up 13% to $2.92 billion and $1.05 billion respectively, France rising 12% at $2.68 billion, Spain up 10% to $879 million and the Netherlands up 9% to $347 million. Sales in North America rose 6% to $9.66 billion, with US sales up 6% to $9.04 billion and Canadian sales advancing 1% to $615 million. Turnover in Japan fell 3% to $3.46 billion.

By therapeutic category, the biggest rise was for respiratory products, up 18% to $1.29 billion, followed by parasitologicals rising 17% to $42 million, then central nervous system products and diagnostic agents, up 14% to $3.13 billion and $271 million respectively. Genitourinary products rose 10% to $1.18 billion, cytostatics were up 12% to $600 million, hormone products rose 10% to $350 million, alimentary/metabolism products rose 9% to $3.84 billion and respiratory agents were up 7% at $2.47 billion. Cardiovascular agents, the world's top-selling category, rose 6% to $3.93 billion, as did sensory organ products to $506 million. Musculo-skeletals were up 4% to $1.17 billion and dermatologicals rose 2% to $979 million. The only sales decline was for anti-infectives, down 4% to $2.50 billion.