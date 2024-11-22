World News Briefs

- The president of China, Li Peng, has said that prospects for cooperation between China and The Netherlands in the medicines industry are good, reports the Xinhua news agency. Mr Li made this statement during the visit of a Dutch delegation to Beijing at the end of April.
- India and Mongolia expressed interest in cooperating in production of traditional medicines at talks held in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator recently, reports the Mongol Messenger. Cooperation in public health care was also discussed.
