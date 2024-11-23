World News Reports In Brief

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products will be manufactured in new high-tech zones that are to be created in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, under the direction of the 1996-2000 Development of Science and Technology Plan, according to a report from the Vietnamese News Agency. The plan was recently submitted to the government by the Ministry of Science, technology and Environment.

It is hoped that this project will substantially increase Vietnam's economic growth rate.

- The Korea Jangsaeng Joint Venture Corporation in North Korea has commenced production of different types of tablets, liquid medicines and injectables, using a 24% extract of the maidenhair tree, for the treatment and prevention of arteriosclerosis and asthma, according to the Pyongyang Times.