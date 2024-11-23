World News Reports In Brief

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products will be manufactured in new high-tech zones that are to be created in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, under the direction of the 1996-2000 Development of Science and Technology Plan, according to a report from the Vietnamese News Agency. The plan was recently submitted to the government by the Ministry of Science, technology and Environment.
It is hoped that this project will substantially increase Vietnam's economic growth rate.
- The Korea Jangsaeng Joint Venture Corporation in North Korea has commenced production of different types of tablets, liquid medicines and injectables, using a 24% extract of the maidenhair tree, for the treatment and prevention of arteriosclerosis and asthma, according to the Pyongyang Times.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze