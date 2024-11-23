Saturday 23 November 2024

World OTC Skin Treatments Market

7 April 1996

World sales of over-the-counter skin treatments will grow from $5.4 billion in 1995 at ex-manufacturer prices to $6.8 billion by 1999, at an annual compound growth rate of 7.6%, forecasts a new study in IMS Self-medication International's OTCforesight series.

In 1990, sales of these products reached $2.5 billion across the 10 leading world markets, of which the seven European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and UK) accounted for 32% and the USA for 46%. By 1995, these sales had grown to $3.9 billion, of which Europe contributed 29% and the USA 47%, with Japan's market share growing from 15% in 1990 to 20%.

IMS expects growth in the European markets to average 8.4% a year to 1999, with a US CAGR of 6.7% and Japan's at 9.9%; only Canada is expected to decline, down 2.2%. In 1999 the USA will take 45.5% of the total by value, with the European share rising to 30.6% and Japan's reaching 22%. Fastest growth is expected for Japan, Belgium, the UK and Spain, with CAGRs of 9% or more; in these markets prescription to OTC switching is predicted to be most dramatic.

