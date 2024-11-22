World Pharma Sales in January-October 1994

Sales of pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacies in the nine leading world markets totaled $99.76 billion in the first ten months of 1994, an increase of 5% over the like, year-earlier period, according to new figures published by IMS International.

US retail drug turnover during the January- October period showed an increase of 8% to $40.46 billion, with Canadian sales rising 2% to $2.82 billion, to give an overall North American total for the period of $43.28 billion, up 8% on the same period of 1993, says the study.

Italian sales hit by Govt Reforms The leading seven European markets together experienced growth of 3% during the 10-month period, producing a combined total sales figure of $38.42 billion. The biggest advance among the leading European seven was reported for the UK, with turnover increasing 8% to $4.55 billion, and this was followed by Germany and the Netherlands, which both advanced 6% to reach $11.15 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. Sales in Spain increased 5% to total $3.29 billion, while the French and Belgian markets were up 4% each, to $11.15 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. In Italy the retail pharmacy market plummeted 6% during the period, to a value of $6.13 billion, following the government health reform measures which took effect at the beginning of 1994, according to IMS.