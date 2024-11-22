World Pharmacy Drug Purchases In 1994

North America and the UK were the fastest-growing drug markets in 1994, expanding by 8% to $52.9 billion and $5.6 billion respectively, according to new figures published by IMS International. This compares with selected world growth of 5% to $122.3 billion. The growth has been achieved despite public and private sector efforts to control health care costs in many countries across the globe.
The fastest-growing therapeutic sectors in the USA were central nervous system drugs (17%), cardiovascular drugs (16%) and alimentary and metabolism drugs (16%). Respiratory drugs also showed an 11% increase.
Overall, growth in the top seven markets in Europe was $46.9 billion, up 3% compared to 1993. The biggest growing category was cardiovascular drugs (up 22%), followed by alimentary/metabolism (18%), CNS (11%) and anti-infectives and respiratory agents (10%).
