World Rx drug sales up 10% in year to Feb

26 April 2001

Total retail pharmacy drug sales in the world's 13 major markets grew10% overall in the 12 months to February 2001, closing at $223.61 billion, say the latest figures from IMS Health, which notes that this is the same rate of rise as was reported for the 12 months to January.

The world market continued to be driven by the USA, where sales rose 15% to $100.18 billion, up 1% on the previous reporting period. Canada was also up 15%, at $5.59 billion, and fast growth was additionally reported for Mexico, up 18% to $4.96 billion, Australia/New Zealand, rising 13% to $3.85 billion, and Italy, which advanced 10% to $8.86 billion.

The five leading European markets rose 7% overall to $50.66 billion, which is a 1% fall over the 12 months to January. The fastest growth was seen in Italy, followed by Spain, which increased 9% to $5.30 billion, France rising 8% to $13.20 billion and Germany and the UK advancing 6% each, to $14.40 billion and $8.87 billion respectively.

