World Rx drug sales up 10% in year to Feb

Total retail pharmacy drug sales in the world's 13 major markets grew10% overall in the 12 months to February 2001, closing at $223.61 billion, say the latest figures from IMS Health, which notes that this is the same rate of rise as was reported for the 12 months to January.
The world market continued to be driven by the USA, where sales rose 15% to $100.18 billion, up 1% on the previous reporting period. Canada was also up 15%, at $5.59 billion, and fast growth was additionally reported for Mexico, up 18% to $4.96 billion, Australia/New Zealand, rising 13% to $3.85 billion, and Italy, which advanced 10% to $8.86 billion.
The five leading European markets rose 7% overall to $50.66 billion, which is a 1% fall over the 12 months to January. The fastest growth was seen in Italy, followed by Spain, which increased 9% to $5.30 billion, France rising 8% to $13.20 billion and Germany and the UK advancing 6% each, to $14.40 billion and $8.87 billion respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze