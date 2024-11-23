World Sales Of Weight Control Products

Worldwide, obesity-related disorders cost $50-$100 billion a year totreat, diagnose and manage, and as the problem worsens, the global market for weight control products and services will increase from a value of $64.1 billion in 1997 to $76.5 billion in 2002, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 3.6%, says a new study from BCC.
90% of the market is held by diet/healthy foods and beverages, sales of which are forecast to grow from $58.3 billion in 1997 to $69 billion in 2002, an AAGR of 3.5%, says the report. The fastest growth is projected for over-the-counter diet aids, which are expected to rise from $1.44 billion in 1997 to $1.88 billion in 2002, an AAGR of 5.4%.
