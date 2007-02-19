World vaccine market to exceed $15 billion in 2012

While the world holds its breath waiting for "the cure," new vaccines currently in the development pipeline are emerging as promising alternatives to prevent or mitigate diseases. Globally, the vaccine market is expected to reach more than $10.0 billion in 2007, according to Vaccines: The World Market, a new report from medical market research firm Kalorama Information.
Expectations are high, as numerous vaccines for HIV, several forms of cancer, and other diseases including Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis C, and herpes are already in various stages of testing. As many as five new vaccines to treat cancer may soon be available, creating an $8.0 billion dollar cancer vaccine market by 2012, representing over half the $15.0 billion total vaccine market that will exist that year, according to Kalorama.
With a 56% market share, pediatric vaccines have long dominated the market. Yet adult vaccines will increase at a faster rate, bolstered by strong influenza and hepatitis vaccine sales.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
