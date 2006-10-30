Friday 22 November 2024

"Wrong focus" for Philippines drug debate

30 October 2006

The health care debate in the Philippines generally, and issues surrounding access to drugs in particular, are "focusing on the wrong issues, and [have] become more about politics than patients," according to a report by an international think-tank.

The report is published in the Campaign for Fighting Diseases Bulletin, produced by the London, UK-headquartered the International Policy Network. Philip Stevens, the director of the CFD project, said that it was not surprising that drug prices have become the subject of a hot political controversy. He admitted: "who wants to hand over large sums of hard-earned cash to pay for drugs when in other countries they are either cheaper or free?"

The apparently obvious policies of weakening patents and allowing parallel importation are not, Mr Stevens warns, the right choices for the Philippines government. He notes: "take the example of India. Since 1975, that country had weak intellectual property laws, in the belief that it would drive down the price of medicines. It certainly did that, but did it make the Indian people any healthier?"

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze