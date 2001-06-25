WSJ questions Gleevec's long-term efficacy in CML

An article in the Wall Street Journal has highlighted data showingthat Novartis' much-touted chronic myelogenous leukemia drug Gleevec (imatinib) has a relapse rate of 80% after six months. Analysts at Julius Baer note that this is old news and "simply serves as a reminder that Gleevec has yet to demonstrate a survival benefit for CML patients."

They add that, for this reason, many doctors continue to recommend transplantation for young, early-stage patients, while US labeling reserves Gleevec's use for when interferon alfa therapy has failed. As a result, they have a conservative sales estimate of around $225 million in 2004.