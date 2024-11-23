Saturday 23 November 2024

Wyeth-Ayerst To Take Annuelle Into Ph III

25 September 1994

Wyeth-Ayerst is to begin a two-year Phase III study with its Annuelle (norethindrone) contraceptive implant following a 100% protection rate in a 90-person Phase II study.

Wyeth-Ayerst licensed the product from a company called Endocon in December 1992, along with the latter's Complimens subcutaneous delivery system. Under the agreement, Wyeth purchased 3% of Endocon and agreed to purchase a further 17%. Endocon received $4 million in upfront milestone payments for commencing Phase I and Phase II studies with the implant, and will receive additional payments at the completion of Phase III studies, submission of New Drug Applications and approval of products that employ the delivery system.

The procedure is performed in a doctors surgery through the use of a "preloaded, injector-like device" which can be set to last from one month to two years. Wyeth-Ayerst said that it expects to file an NDA for the contraceptive in January 1996.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze