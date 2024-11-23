Wyeth-Cyanamid India Merger Ratio Settled

Shareholders of Wyeth Laboratories Ltd in India are to receive threeequity shares of Cyanamid India for every two equity shares held by WLL, and a new company will be formed as a result of the amalgamation of the three Wyeth group companies with the pharmaceuticals business of Cyanamid India.
The scheme will come into effect in April and will see the consolidation of American Home Products' operations in India. Baldev Arora, chairman of WLL and John Wyeth India Ltd, and managing director of Cyanamid India, said the merger would result in an enlargement of the company's product portfolio.
