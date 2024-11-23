Wyeth Licenses Rights To 3DP's Thrombin Inhibitors

- Wyeth-Ayerst has licensed worldwide rights to 3-DimensionalPharmaceuticals orally-active thrombin inhibitors currently in preclinical development, as well as any follow-on compounds discovered through the collaboration. The deal could be worth $64 million to 3DP, assuming all milestones are met for three indications for the first product. Unlike other new anticoagulants in development, these agents should be applicable to illnesses caused by thrombosis formation in both the arterial and venous system, said Robert Levy, president of Wyeth-Ayerst Research.