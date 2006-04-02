Wyeth loses Philadelphia diet drug trial

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth has announced that the jury in the cases of Suzan Talbot versus Wyeth, Sharon Thacker vs Wyeth, Ernestine Vigil vs Wyeth and Jorie Williams vs Wyeth in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas rendered a decision in the first phase of the trial, alleging damages caused by its now withdrawn fenfluramine-based diet drugs. During the first part of this bifurcated (two-phase) trial, the jury awarded $109,100 to Ms Talbot, $88,700 to Ms Thacker, $90,400 to Ms Vigil and $104,000 to Ms Williams. The second phase of this case is scheduled to begin on March 27.

"We are disappointed in the jury's verdict in this case and believe it was not supported by the evidence presented. In each instance, the only physicians claiming that the plaintiffs have an injury were hired by their lawyers," says Mike Scott "In the second phase of this case, we will show that Wyeth acted responsibly at all times and should not be held liable for any award to these plaintiffs," he added.

Of the five plaintiffs who were originally included in this trial group, one voluntarily dismissed his case before it commenced, noted Wyeth.