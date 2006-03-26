Wyeth wins another diet drug trial

US drug major Wyeth has announced that the jury in the cases of Joyce Townley versus Wyeth and Pamela Williams vs Wyeth in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, which concerned claims of damages caused by the firm's long-withdrawn diet drugs, found in favor of the company in both cases.

"We are pleased with the verdicts and believe they were supported by the evidence," says Sean Laane, an attorney from Arnold & Porter, who represented Wyeth.

The trial began on March 15 before the Honorable Norman Ackerman.