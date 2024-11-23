Xenova Performing In Line With Expectations In 1st Qtr

Increased clinical trial and drug development activities at the UK-basedemerging pharmaceutical group, Xenova, were behind a 61.8% rise in operating expenses to L3.2 million ($5.3 million) in the first three months of 1997. A net loss was reported of L2.6 million, or 11 pence per share, compared with a loss of L1.4 million, or 11 pence per share in the first quarter of 1996.
Of the total operating expenses, first-quarter R&D costs amounted to L2.9 million, an increase of 67.8%.
The firm achieved revenues, principally from drug discovery collaborations, in the quarter of L205,000, declining from L384,000 a year earlier. The reduced amount was the result of an anticipated decline in research payments from earlier collaborations and the phasing of payments from more recent agreements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze