Xigris still on track for US approval?

The split decision by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committeein its appraisal of Eli Lilly's candidate drug for sepsis, Xigris (drotrecogin alfa), reported briefly in the last issue of the Marketletter, does not necessarily mean that the agency will reject the drug, according to analysts.
At the committee meeting, panellists raised concerns about the efficacy and safety of the drug, specifically that it did not appear to work as well as hoped in patients with less severe sepsis. Reviewers suggested that, in some patients, Xigris performed no better than existing antibiotic-based therapy, while others questioned a protocol change in the middle of the main clinical trial of the drug which, it was alleged, may have exaggerated its efficacy.
Regarding safety, the panel was worried about newly-presented data indicating a 2.5% rate of intracranial hemorrhage seen in a compassionate-use program for the drug. ICH was also observed in Lilly's clinical trials program, but at a low incidence and with no difference between the Xigris and placebo groups. Some members of the panel suggested that Lilly should conduct additional clinical trials to elucidate the efficacy and safety issues further. However, it would be a serious setback for the firm if the agency made this a condition of approval, likely holding back a launch by around a year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze