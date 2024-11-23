Xoma Files US IND On Hu1124 As A Psoriasis Treatment

California, USA-based Xoma Corp has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for clinical testing of hu1124 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

Previously referred to as anti-CD11a, hu1124 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that Xoma is developing in collaboration with Genentech for psoriasis and other indications, including organ transplant rejection. The planned trial will test the safety of the product in 30-40 psoriasis patients in multiple dosage groups. The filing comes less than five months from the start of the collaborative project and, says Genentech's executive vice president John McLaughlin, "confirms our opinion of Xoma's capability."