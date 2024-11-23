Xoma Has Eight Technology Licensees; More To Come

US firm Xoma says that it already has eight firms licensing itsproprietary technology for the recombinant production of biopharmaceutical products on a non-exclusive basis, and that discussions are in progress with over 12 more potential partners. Its bacterial cell expression system uses its patented engineering technologies with proprietary fermentation processes and host cell lines to improve process control, raise product yields and lower production costs, said Xoma.

"Xoma's experience in genetic and process engineering, including cell expression system design and operation, have made the company an industry leader in recombinant protein expression, scale-up and manufacturing technology," said Jack Castello, Xoma's chairman, president and chief executive. He added: "by making this technology available to other companies, we can realize additional value from these assets. This cell expression program, our T-cell receptor agreement with Connetics Corporation, and our antiCD20 license to Genentech and IDEC are examples of how we are capitalizing on Xoma's technology portfolio."