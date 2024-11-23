Yamanouchi-Shaklee Research Center

A ground-breaking ceremony is being held on July 10 by Yamanouchi of Japan and Shaklee of the USA for their state-of-the-art research center at Stanford Research Park in Palo Alto.

The two-building, 75,000 square feet facility, scheduled for completion in the fall of 1997, includes research and technology development laboratories, offices and a pilot scale production facility. It will employ some 40 people.

The event marks the construction of Yamanouchi's first pharmaceutical facility in the USA. The Yamanouchi-Shaklee Pharmaceutical Research Center will be instrumental in developing prescription and over-the-counter drugs for the North American market. It will also develop finished solid dosage forms for new drug applications.