Yeltsin Vetoes Russian Pharma Law

Russian President Boris Yeltsin has refused to approve therecently-drafted, long-awaited pharmaceutical law which would provide a framework for a reorganized drug sector.

It is understood from media sources in Moscow that Pres Yeltsin objected to the idea of establishing a federal drug control body with regulatory powers, claiming that this would infringe the constitutional rights of the prime minister. He also disagreed with the section of the law dealing with customs duties on drug imports.

It is now expected that the state parliament (duma) will have to find ways of getting round the veto or amend the bill.