Zantac Approved For Eradication Therapy In UK

Glaxo's antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine) in combination with amoxycillin and metronidazole has been approved in the UK as a treatment for duodenal ulcers associated with Helicobacter pylori infection. The recommended dosage regimen is Zantac 300mg at night plus amoxycillin (750mg three times daily) and metronidazole (500mg three times daily). Glaxo states that the cost per eradication for this therapy will be L37.43 ($59.13) compared to L72.15 for omeprazole dual therapy, the only other eradication therapy approved in the UK.