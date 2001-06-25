Zeltia reports progress with anticancer drugs

Pharma Mar of Spain's Zeltia subsidiary says that it has concludedPhase I trials of its candidate cancer drug aplidine and expects to start a Phase II program in renal and thyroid cancer shortly. The company is optimistic that aplidine could receive a fast-track review in the USA for these indications.

Meantime, kahalalide F, a peptide toxin, is expected to enter the clinic ahead of schedule (early forecasts suggested by year-end) as a treatment for prostate tumors, according to comments made at the company's annual general meeting.