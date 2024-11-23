Zeneca Breaks Records In 1996 As New Products Are Launched

Pretax profits for 1996 were L1.01 billion, passing the L1 billion($1.62 billion) mark for the first time in 1996 at the UK biosciences group Zeneca, up from L878 million in 1995. Earnings per share were 70.6 pence, up 14%. After exceptional items of L36 million, pretax profits were L975 million. Net profits before exceptionals were L669 million.
The group achieved record sales at L5.36 billion, up 9%, with exports exceeding L2 billion for the first time, keeping Zeneca among the UK's leading exporters, noted Sir Sydney Lipworth, group chairman, at the 1996 results presentation in London.
Sir Sydney said that all three of the group's major businesses gave excellent performances, with accelerated development and launches of new products.
