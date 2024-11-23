Zeneca's Accolate Linked To Potentially Lethal Syndrome

Zeneca has issued a health advisory to physicians noting that its asthmadrug Accolate (zafirlukast) has been linked to a rare and sometimes fatal condition known as Churg-Strauss Syndrome. The US Food and Drug Administration has identified six patients taking the drug who have developed the syndrome, but has not definitively shown that it is drug-related.

CSS occurs in adult asthma patients and may appear as generalized flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, fever and weight loss. Patients also experience inflammation of blood vessels, primarily in the lungs and, if left untreated, the syndrome can result in major organ damage or even death.

Despite the severity of the syndrome, the FDA said that in light of its rarity it is not recommending that patients discontinue Accolate or any asthma medication without seeking professional advice. In fact, the agency stressed, CSS is often treated with oral steroids, which are commonly used in patients with severe asthma. All of the reported cases occurred in patients whose steroidal asthma medication was gradually being lowered or discontinued while receiving Accolate.